Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 76,902 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Mustang Bio worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

