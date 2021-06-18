Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

