Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $430.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $41.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

