Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

