Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,431 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. Truist boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

