Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 315,202 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avnet by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Avnet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Avnet by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Avnet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.