Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. 39,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

