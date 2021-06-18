ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.27% of ACM Research worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACMR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

