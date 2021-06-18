Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,529 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $138,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.