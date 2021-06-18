ADC Therapeutics SA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.38) Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

