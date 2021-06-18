Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.