Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.36. 3,432,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. Adobe has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $561.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.13.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.