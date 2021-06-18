Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $640.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $600.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

