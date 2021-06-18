Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $66,868.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,103 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

