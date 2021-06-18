ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.18

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

