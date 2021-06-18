Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.75.

Shares of AAV opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

