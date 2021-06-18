Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 489.35 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -103.78 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Advent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.86%. Stem has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Stem.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Stem on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

