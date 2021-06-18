AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 31,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,504,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a market cap of $14.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96). AeroCentury had a negative return on equity of 256.67% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AeroCentury by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

