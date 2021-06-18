Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,248.34 and approximately $105,591.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.76 or 0.00742871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00083949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042706 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

