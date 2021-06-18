Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA opened at $26.17 on Monday. Afya has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

