AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.97. 30,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,269. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,484,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.