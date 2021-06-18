Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567 over the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

