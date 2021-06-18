Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,601,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 959,936 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $728,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

