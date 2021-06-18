AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading 1% Higher

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,348,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,427,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $90.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.