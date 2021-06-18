Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €102.33.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

