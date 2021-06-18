Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.0 days.
Shares of AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.60. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $87.00.
About Aker ASA
