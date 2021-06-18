Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Down 1.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.10. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

