Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AIN stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,679 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.