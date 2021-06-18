Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 283,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $572.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

