Alison Baker Purchases 5,856 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Alison Baker purchased 5,856 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

LON:HTWS opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Helios Towers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.80. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

