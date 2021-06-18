Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

ALYA opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

