Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186,543 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Allegion worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

