Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 100.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

