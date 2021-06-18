Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 21,001 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ACRE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

