Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.