Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,039 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

