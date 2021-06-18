Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,880 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.