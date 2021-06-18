Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,435,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,610,405. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

