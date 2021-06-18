Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,600 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.20 million, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

