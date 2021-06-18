Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 600,318 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,318 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

