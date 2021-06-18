Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 82,672 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Americold Realty Trust worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

