Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ITT were worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITT opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

