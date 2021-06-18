Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 50,734 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of IPG Photonics worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of IPGP opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

