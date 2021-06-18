Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 52,025 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $537.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.17 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

