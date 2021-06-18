Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $100.70 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

