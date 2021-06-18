ALLY (ALY) One Day Volume Tops $32,847.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $32,847.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

