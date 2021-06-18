Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpine Income Property Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 10.88% -1.43% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million $990,000.00 15.78 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors $733.39 million $41.65 million 18.84

Alpine Income Property Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 3376 13431 13128 310 2.34

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust rivals beat Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.