Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 184,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

