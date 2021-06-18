Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 339 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80.

AYX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $85.17. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $14,547,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

