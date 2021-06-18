Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.85. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 24,610 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

